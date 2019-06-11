









Dr. Harry A. Hamilton, Jr., 90, of Corbin passed away Friday morning, June 7, 2019 at The Heritage.

He was born in Owensboro, KY and grew up in Louisville where he attended the University of Louisville.

After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and became a fighter pilot flying P51s. After two years of service, he returned to Louisville to enter the University of Louisville School of Medicine and became a general surgeon. In 1961 the Hamilton family moved to Corbin where Dr. Hamilton practiced 36 years helping people and saving lives. He was a member of First United Methodist Church which became Grace on the Hill.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty C. Hamilton; parents, Captain Harry A. Hamilton, Sr. and Emma Rose Hamilton; and a grandson, Christopher Hamilton.

Survivors include three children: Mark Hamilton (Johni), Becky Brewer (Chuck), and Lynn Coile (Mark); eight grandchildren: Bianca Hawkins (Jason), Sara Gilbert, John-Morgan Hamilton, Tiffany Hamilton, Kelsey Brewer, Kaitlyn Brewer, Kayla Coile, and Alex Coile (Abbey); six great grandchildren: Anna and Ashton Hawkins, Ryan and Jack Gilbert, Colton Creekmore, and Cash Fugate; a sister, Rosalie Routt; a sister-in-law, Dottie Kennedy; and three nieces.

Visitation for Dr. Hamilton will begin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

His life will be celebrated at a service beginning at 5:30 p.m. with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton and Rev. K. Richard Holladay officiating.

