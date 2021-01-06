









Dr. Glenn Willard Reeves, age 95, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at his home. He was born August 20, 1925 to the late James Ely and Elizabeth Perry Reeves. He was a professor of Religion at the University of the Cumberlands for many years and a member of the First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Ky.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Reeves.

He is survived by two sons, Glenn W. Reeves Jr. (Patty) of Thelma, Ky., and Samuel Ray Reeves of Williamsburg, Ky.; five grandchildren, Carrie Reeves Boyd of Thelma, Ky., Joshua N. Reeves (Melinda) of Morehead, Ky., Gordon E. Reeves (Krista) of Mt. Sterling, Ky., Samuel Ray Reeves Jr. (Danica) of Clarksville, TN, and Angela Gail Gadbois (Jeff) of Demas, Texas; eight great-grandchildren, Chase Shepherd, Bailey Reeves, Elizabeth Reeves, Sawyer Boyd, Elly Reeves, Sarah Reeves, Sadie Reeves, and Sydney Reeves; niece, Jeananne Graham of Wylie, Texas; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 7, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Dunston officiating. Interment will be in the Johnson Cemetery in Munday, Texas on Monday, January 11, following a graveside service.

Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour on Thursday, January 7, at the Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.