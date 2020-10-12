









Dr. Frank H. Catron, age 87, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home in Corbin.

Born in Williamsburg, KY, a son to the late Charles Catron and Hazel Alley Catron, he was a long time OB/GYN in Corbin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Frank “Casey” Catron Jr. and daughter, Reba Catron Beirise.

Dr. Catron is survived by his wife, Janice “Jann” Brock Catron; children, Frances Catron Cadle (Ron), Charles Richard Johnson (Robin), Charles Paul Catron (Nicky), James Russell Catron (Lily), Felicia Cheek Jaeger (Mark), and Shallon Maria Cheek; brother, Charles “Chuck” Catron (Darlene); sister, Mary Elizabeth Perkins (Mitchell); 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and by a host of family and friends.

Funeral service for Dr. Catron will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, October 13, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Ellis Pennington officiating.

Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Monday, October 12th at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin, KY, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Those attending are asked to wear a mask and to socially distance in accordance with COVID guidelines.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.