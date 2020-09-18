









Dr. Bruce Barton, age 78, passed away at his home in Corbin, Kentucky on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Arlene Barton for 58 years of marriage. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was greeted into his Heavenly home by his Heavenly Father as well as those that preceded him in death, including his father and mother, Clyde and Lula Barton; father- and mother-in-law, Joe and Iva Brown; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Lucy Barton, Harold and Nelda Barton, Henry Babe Barton, Don Barton; and brother-in-law, Gary Brown.

He is survived by his much loved and cherished wife, Arlene Barton Brown; his sisters-in-law, Jennie Barton and Joan Barton; brother-in-law, Glenn Brown; special cousin, RL Brown and Sandra; his children, Russell and Rachel Barton, Todd and Billie Jo Barton, and Craig and Denise McDaniel; his grandchildren, Ashley Lawson (Jarrod), Madison Couch (Matt), Tye Barton, Tucker Barton, Jake Barton, Brenna McDaniel, Barton McDaniel, Josie Barton, and Frank Barton; great-grandchildren, Blake Lawson and Ellie Lawson; as well as, a host of nieces and nephews.

He imparted much love and wisdom to his children and grandchildren, which will never be forgotten. Dr. Bruce, as he was fondly known, was raised on the banks of the Cumberland River in Whitley County, where he farmed with his family until the time he started his secondary education at the University of Kentucky and later the University of Louisville Medical School. He was a veteran of the United States Army obtaining a rank of Major. He served the people of Southeastern Kentucky, along with his brothers, as a primary care Physician. He was passionate about the practice of Medicine for over 30 years. He enjoyed time with his family friends. He was a friend to all who knew him. He was most passionate about his service to the Lord, he served as an Elder at Shiner Church of Christ for many years; the same church he attended as a child and received salvation. Dr. Bruce was a special kind of person that comes along on occasion. He could sit and listen, while administering to the needs of those with illness and pain, without judgment or agenda. He cared for your body, as well as your soul. Today, we celebrate a life well-lived with dedication and service toward all human kind from the hill of Southeastern Kentucky to missions in the country of Panama. This special person and his legacy will continue to be remembered for future generations.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date; an announcement will be made.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shiner Church of Christ, P.O. Box 459, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

