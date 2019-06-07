Downtown Corbin business open again after court orders it closed for outstanding taxes











Corbin 1 Hour Cleaners on South Main Street reopened Thursday, two days after the business was court ordered to be closed for failure to pay state taxes.

“I got behind on paying some taxes, which I take full responsibility for,” said owner Joe House. “We got them taken care of and got reopened.”

The store was shuttered Tuesday afternoon following an order from Franklin Circuit Court.

The matter was resolved, and it opened again for business about 10 a.m. Thursday.