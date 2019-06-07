Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Downtown Corbin business open again after court orders it closed for outstanding taxes

Posted On 07 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Corbin 1 Hour Cleaners on South Main Street reopened Thursday, two days after the business was court ordered to be closed for failure to pay state taxes.

Corbin 1 Hour Cleaners reopened Thursday, two days after a judge ordered the business closed for failure to pay state taxes.

“I got behind on paying some taxes, which I take full responsibility for,” said owner Joe House. “We got them taken care of and got reopened.”

The store was shuttered Tuesday afternoon following an order from Franklin Circuit Court.

The matter was resolved, and it opened again for business about 10 a.m. Thursday.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

IRS: Corbin hypnotist and author owes almost $1 million in back income taxes

Posted On 16 Nov 2016
, By
0

Gofundme.com page established to help Dixie Cafe owners pay back taxes

Posted On 26 Oct 2016
, By
0

City files lawsuit against The Dixie Café to collect overdue restaurant taxes

Posted On 29 Sep 2016
, By
0

Corbin BOE votes to raise taxes, tuition

Posted On 14 Sep 2016
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal