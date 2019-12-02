









Douglas Wayne Underwood, age 49, of Dogwood Trail, London, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on December 31, 1969, in Corbin, Kentucky, to the late Bobby “Chief” Underwood and Carolyn (Rhodes) Underwood.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian Underwood, of London; two brothers, Kenny Underwood, of Williamsburg and Greg Underwood, of Richmond; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, December 1, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. Gene Collins officiated. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Smith Cemetery at Faber.

