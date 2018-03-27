











Douglas Kent Knuckles, 71, of Florence, KY passed away March 23, 2018 at the St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Doug was born December 22, 1946 in Salem, IN. He was the son of Paul and Grace Knuckles, and grew up in the small town of Borden, IN. He was a 1964 graduate of William W. Borden High School. He also attended Indiana University Southeast Campus for two years.

He started working at Kimball Office Furniture, in Borden, on a work permit at the age of 17.

In 1965 he went to work for International Harvester in Louisville. Soon after, he joined the United States Air Force in 1966, and served until he was honorably discharged in 1969. While in the Air Force, he worked as a jet mechanic.

He retired from International Harvester (now called Navistar, Inc.) in May 2001. Eight months after retiring, he went back to work for the Internal Revenue Service for five years, finally retiring from the IRS following his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Doug loved music and learned to play guitar as a teenager. During his time in the Air Force, he played lead guitar in a rock band. All four members of the band, and all of their equipment, was packed into a tiny Volkswagen each time they played. It was a very tight squeeze!

He loved all kinds of physical exercise and made that a part of his daily routine. He loved mowing the yard — sometimes twice a week — and was an accomplished woodworker, making doll houses and wood toys in his garage. He also enjoyed fishing with his friends Marty and Bud.

During the last three years of his life, his Parkinson’s interfered with all the things he loved to do.

Doug was the youngest of three children, and was predeceased by his older sister, Sharon Trask.

He is survived by his wife, Jane, whom he married on June 20, 1970; and two children, Douglas Trent Knuckles, of Corbin, and Shellei Beth Price, of Alexandria. He also has three grandchildren: Rachel Grace Knuckles, Jacob Price and Sophie Price; older brother, Paul Spencer Knuckles, of Tacoma, WA; one living uncle, Merle Knuckles, aged 92; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held Thursday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m. in Florence. Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center, of Florence, assisted the family with arrangements.

Condolences can be left online at www.alliancefuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org) or the St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY.