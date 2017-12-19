











Doug Wilson, 73, of Pinnacle, Corbin, departed this life on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the Heritage in Corbin.

He was born on August 30, 1944 in Berea, to the late Howard Wilson and Virginia McHargue Wilson.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by the mother of his children, Eva Jean Driggers-Wilson; sister, Betty Jo Wilson; and brother, Andrew Wilson.

He is survived by his children, Donna Cummins of Corbin and Michael David Wilson (Amber) of Corbin; seven grandchildren, Jade Martin, Holly Cummins Goins, Mackenzie Meadors (Steve), Savannah Wilson, Shelby Jean Wilson Jaken Noell and Jaci Noell; great grandchildren, Addie Grace, Max Ryan, Lillie, Sadie Lane, Reagan Lane, Gunner Douglas, and Tucker Reed; sister, Sue Wilson Wilcox (Neal) of Corbin; brother, Mickey Wilson Sr. (Mona) of Conway, SC; three nephews, Mickey Wilson, Jr. (Christa) of Conway, Adam Wilson of Conway, and Bo Wilcox (Carla) of Corbin; three nieces, Donna Kutch (John) of Bardstown, Amanda Bowling (Michael) of Williamsburg, and Katie TeNeal Wilcox Rice (Dan) of Williamsburg; great nephews, George Wilcox, Henrey Bowling, and Jack Bowling; special cousins, Frank, David, Marvin, Curley Selvey, Sarah Martin, and Beverly Grisby; special friends, Keith Jervis and JoJo; and a host of other family members and friends who mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, December 17, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.