









Dorothy Susan Petrey, age 87, wife of the late Rev. Roy Petrey of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, July 25 2020, at her residence.

Due to the current health risks associated with large gatherings, the family has chosen graveside services to be held on Wednesday, July 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the Petrey Family Cemetery in Corbin with Rev. Bill Hudson officiating. There will be no visitation. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.