









Dorothy Prewitt, age 70, of Portland, Tennessee, departed this life on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Westmoreland Care and Rehab Center in Westmoreland, Tennessee. She was born on May 17, 1950, in Saxton, Kentucky, to Colston and Fannie (King) Ellison.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Colston and Fannie (King) Ellison; brothers, Carl Ellison, Bill Ellison, and Clyde Ellison Jr.; and sisters, Louella Ellison, Christine Wright, and Wanda Smith.

She attended The River Church of Portland, TN and loved spending time in her flower garden.

She is survived by her husband of over 46 years, Ronald Prewitt of Portland, TN; daughter, Amie Page (Cary) of Bowling Green, KY; son, Chad Prewitt (Jayme) of Portland, TN; grandchildren, Camden Page, Jayelyn Page, and Kensely Prewitt; sister, Betty Ellison of Portland, TN; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, August 26, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Herb Mayes officiating. She was laid to rest in the Cumberland Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.