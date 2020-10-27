









Dorothy Mae Rapier, age 58, of Woodbine, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin. She is survived by her busband, Elmer Rapier.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 28, from 11am until 2pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held at 2pm. Burial will follow in Dowis Chapel Cemetery. Those attending are required to wear a mask and to socially distance in accordance with COVID-19 regulations. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.