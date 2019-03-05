











Dorothy Mae Brown Booth, 88, of Corbin, passed peacefully from this earth, to see sights unmatched and not imagined, and to walk streets of gold on March 1, 2019.

She was born May 30, 1930 to the late Robert and Viola Brock Brown.

In addition, she was preceded in death by her husband James Booth who passed one day apart 21 years ago.

Dorothy was a Mother “Mom” who loved and cherished her family and all who entered home, she loved, and made all who knew her feel special and loved. We will always have her in our hearts.

Dorothy was a loving grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Apart for just a moment, together again soon, Good-Bye (for now) Mom.

She is survived by her children; Kevin and Vicky Booth, Les and Beverly Booth, Brian “Pete” and Jill Booth, Rodger and Nancy Booth, Guy and Peggy Booth, and Karen Booth; brother, Bud Brown; sister, Vivian and Carl Gilbert.

The family will begin receiving friends at 12 noon Wednesday, March 6th at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, in the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery with family serving as pall bearers.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.