









On Friday, October 2, 2020 family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Dorothy “Faye” Stepp. Faye, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Corbin, Kentucky on December 22, 1934 to parents Charles and Beulah (Harris) Lovill.

Mrs. Stepp is survived by her son, David (Patti) Stepp; two grandchildren, Ashley (David) Wood and Damon Stepp; two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Addisyn Wood; and many loving sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Henry Clay Stepp; parents; brothers, Bill Lovill, Carl Lovill, Jim Lovill, John Lovill, and Dan Lovill; and sister, Sue Feltner.

Visitation will be Friday, October 2, beginning at 11:00 am followed by funeral services at 1:00 pm at Hart Funeral Home, 1011 Master Street, Corbin, Kentucky. Paula Farmer will officiate the service. Interment will be at Horse Creek Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky.

Memorial donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation via www.cff.org in support of her great-granddaughter, Addisyn.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.