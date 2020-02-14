









Dorothy “Dot” Etwoile Berry, age 94, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Jackson, Georgia to the late Hugh Coleman and Elizabeth Jones Coleman. Dorothy was retired office manager with Commonwealth Insurance Co. in Corbin, a member of Central Baptist Church, and a Kentucky Colonel. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #88 Auxiliary. While with the Auxiliary, she was a founding member and active participant with the Honor Guard graveside service detail for deceased veterans.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Berry; son, Steven Berry; and by her eight siblings.

She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Terry, Brenda Berry, and Wesley Berry (Diane); grandchildren, Paul Terry (Susan), Stephanie Berry and Steven Berry; great-grandchildren, Kindal Dent (Desmond), Simon Terry, Morgan Berry, Madeline McDaniel, and Rilee Litton; great-great-grandchildren, Ezra Dent and William Charles Gregory III; sister-in-law, Margaret Berry; numerous nieces, nephews, family, and many friends including her special caregivers, Bobbie Poynter, Martha Trent, Della Rose, Molly McQuire, and JoAnn Tate.

Funeral service will be held at 3pm on Sunday February 16, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the AR Dyche Memorial Park in London, with the American Legion Post #88 Honor Guard and Auxiliary serving as honorary pallbearers.

Visitation will be from 1-3pm on Sunday at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.