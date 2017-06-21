By Teresa Brooks

Dorothy “Dot” Ellen King, 92 of Corbin, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017 at her home in Corbin, after a valiant battle with cancer.

She was born September 6, 1924 in Pennington Gap, VA, to the late Robert T. and Laura Ellen (Pennington) Moseley.

She was a long-time, active member of Central Baptist Church in Corbin.

Dot retired after working many years at the Corbin Belk’s Store. She was the rudder who kept the King family on track. She loved to travel, was an excellent cook, an exceptional seamstress and an ardent reader.

She was preceded in death by her true love Roy King, son Mike King and Sisters Venus Johnson and Sue Pletcher.

She is survived by her son Darrell King and wife Gina; daughter-in-law Kay King; brother, Robert T. Moseley II and wife Faye; grandchildren: Nicole Ludwig, Chris King, Missy Skinner, and Chris Burkhart; two great grand daughters: Ruth Ellen Ludwig and Lily Grace Smith, plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Burial will be in the Lee Memorial Gardens in Pennington Gap, Va. on Friday, June 23, at 11 a.m. with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Visitation will be 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the O’Neil -Lawson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations in her name to: Alzheimer’s research, Cancer research, Central Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

O-Neil-Lawson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.