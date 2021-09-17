









Dorothy D. Hamblin, age 77, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born January 12, 1944 in Lee County, VA to the late Harriett Monhollen. Along with her mother she was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Ray; and her twin brother, Archie Monhollen.

She is survived by one daughter,Patricia Hamblin (McKinley Smith) of Williamsburg, K; three brothers, David Hill (Barbara) of Williamsburg, KY, Calvin Hill (Linda) of Williamsburg, KY, and Robbie Monhollen (Linda) of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was Friday, September 17, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Trevor Hunter officiating. Interment was in Gatliff Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge arrangements.