









Ms. Dorothy Christine Baird, age 93, of Jellico, Tennessee (Wooldridge Community), passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born December 21, 1925, in Jellico, Tennessee. Dorothy was a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Dorothy was preceded in death by: husband, Andrew Baird; father, John L. Creekmore; mother, Mattie Neal Creekmore; brothers, Clyde “Doc” Creekmore and Robert Cecil Creekmore; and sister, Thelma Marie Chapman.

She is survived by: son, Robert Baird and wife, Alene; daughters, Diana Walden and husband, Sam and Carolyn McCullah and husband, Glen; grandchildren, Michelle Walden, Maria Partin and husband, Brandon and Jennifer Hatmaker and husband, Mark; great-grandchildren: Logan, Landon, Luke and Allison; brothers, Jack Creekmore and Johnny Creekmore; sister, Patsy Cupp; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Saturday, November 23, at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Jay Walden, Rev. Mike Smith and Rev. Junior Dople officiating. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.