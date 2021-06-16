









Dorman Hatfield, age 56, formerly of White Oak (Duff), Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper, Georgia after a long battle with cancer. He was born February 24, 1965 in Dayton, Ohio.

Dorman is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Irene Hatfield; and a brother, Roger Hatfield.

He is survived by his brothers, David Hatfield and Missi, Clarence Hatfield and Tammy, Ricky Redman and Lora, and Brian Hatfield and Carla; sisters, Wanda Daves and Glen, and Margie Ratcliff and Rick; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 18, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with the funeral service beginning at 8 p.m. with Rev. Robert Hatfield officiating. Burial will be held at 12 (noon) on Saturday, June 19, in the Oddfellow Cemetery (White Oak) Duff, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.