









Doris Susan Stephens, age 91, of Watts Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at her home. Doris was born on July 1, 1929 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Alvin and Oliver Susan (Patrick) Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edward Stephens; infant son, Ronnie Stephens; four brothers and six sisters. Doris was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by five children, Pamela Holbrook (Richard Kimbrell) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Susan Harris of Williamsburg, Dedra Reynolds of Pine Knot, Deborah Rains (Dan) of Williamsburg and Stacy Stephens (Bruce) of Williamsburg; eight grandchildren, Tammy Martinez, Trina Miller, Randy Harris, Heather Baird, Steven Privett, Christy Stevens, Brittany McVay and Billi McVay; 21 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends after 6:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 8, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Janus Jones officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.