Doris McKiddy, 76, of Williamsburg, Kentucky passed away Sunday, September 22, at Baptist Health in Corbin. She was the wife of Lois McKiddy.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 25 at the

Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. Interment will be in the McKiddy Cemetery on Harps Creek.