









Doris Adeline McKiddy, 76, of Jackson Subdivision Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

She was born on October 1, 1942 in Marion, Indiana to the late Earl and Doris (Lloyd) Pruett. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nicole Maderigal; two step-children, Susan Paulsen and Darrel McKiddy; and a brother, Michael (Mickey) Mathias.

She is survived by her husband, Lois McKiddy of Williamsburg; daughter, Doreen Lyon of Williamsburg; stepdaughter, Patricia McKiddy of Williamsburg; stepson, Dewayne McKiddy of Alexandria, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Natasha Haley (Dustin) of Williamsburg, Chad Haley (Aisha) of Washington D.C., Naomi and Jasmine McKiddy of Alexandria, Kentucky, Phillip Paulsen of North Platte, Nebraska Chase Potter of Williamsburg, Nate Potter of Knoxville and Allysha Wilson of Williamsburg; three great grandchildren, Dustin Stanfill, Conner Stanfill and Kaitlyn Paulsen; special family friend, Georgette Clark of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother, Freddy Mathias of Marion, Indiana; sister, Diana Mathias of Marion, Indiana; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, September 25, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the McKiddy Cemetery on Harps Creek in Siler, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.