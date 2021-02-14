









Dora Marie (Ross) Rubio, age 89, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, formerly of the Lot Community of Whitley County, Kentucky passed away Wednesday morning, February 10, 2021 at the Heritage Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscaloosa.

She was born on June 29, 1931 to the late John Ross and Clara Malinda (Siler) Ross in Lot, KY. Her paternal grandparents were the late Milton F. Ross and Elizabeth (Creekmore) Ross. Her maternal grandparents were the late C. P. Siler and Martha C. Siler.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Rubio; three brothers, James Willard Ross, William (Bill) Ross, and Curtiss Glenn Ross; and two sisters, Martha (Ross) Crossland and Vernita Sharon (Ross) Johnson.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn R. Manecke, of Gainesville, GA; one nephew, Douglas Taylor; three nieces, Debbie Baker, Angela Kelly, and Maudrie Malinda (Johnson) Silcox; several great-nephews and great-nieces; special lifelong friend, Joyce Gilreath, of the Lot Community of Whitley County, KY; and a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

Graveside services were held Saturday, February 13, at the Memory Hill Gardens (Tuscaloosa). Memory Chapel of Tuscaloosa is in charge of arrangements.

