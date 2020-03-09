Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Dora Marie Hamblin

Posted On 09 Mar 2020
Dora Marie Hamblin, 85, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She leaves behind three daughters and two sons.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 10, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Darris Broughton officiating. Burial will be follow in Maple Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12–2 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

