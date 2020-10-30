









Dora M. Lambdin, age 85, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Walnut Creek Nursing Center.

She was born November 8, 1934 in Carpenter, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William and Florence Faulkner. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers, Fred, Ray and Tom Faulkner.

Dora is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Billy Lambdin; children, Beverly (Steve) Linton, Billy C. (Deborah) Lambdin Jr. and Kimberly (Mark Dolan) Lambdin; grandchildren, Andrew, Derek, Alex, Marshall, Cory, Alyssa, Emma and Sarah; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Jacob, Isabella and Norah; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday, November 2, at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow the service at David’s Cemetery. Visit her guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in charge of arrangements.