









Dora Lee Sweet, age 91, of Corbin passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at her home.

After over 70 years together and a little more than five years apart, a beautiful young couple is united in eternity. Ms. Sweet received her heavenly reward Saturday. The family is grieving, but also thankful this Thanksgiving for a loving mother who had almost 92 years on this earth. She has been a mother to so many, not just her children. She was a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great-grandmother, and a great-great-grandmother.

She leaves behind six children: Libby (Howard) Atkinson of Paducah Ky, Charmin (Robert) Ooten of Corbin, Kathy (Charles) Wynn of Corbin, Jesse Jr (Connie) Sweet of Statham Ga, Mark (Carolyn) Sweet of Richmond, and David (Lisa) Sweet of Corbin; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.

She also leaves behind so many she has touched through her ministry alongside Dad and the many others who have crossed her path. Mom was an incredibly strong woman who beat a full stroke 20 years ago and fought her recent illness for 16 long days, fighting to be with her family to the end. The children cannot express the depth of love they have received from their beautiful, little mama. The world has lost someone who will never be able to be replaced.

All services were private.

Condolence can be made to the family by visiting www.oneilfh.com

O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.