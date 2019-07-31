









Dora Hamby, 92, of Croley Bend Road, Williamsburg, KY departed this life on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

She was born on August 2, 1926 to Russ Young and Nannie (Siler) Young.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russ and Nannie Young; husband, James Hamby; three brothers, Lloyd Young, Bob Young, and Charlie Young; and son-in-law, Dennis Lawson.

She is survived by her two daughters, Pat Hamby and Lena Lawson, both of Williamsburg, Kentucky; two brothers, James Young (Maggie) of Wilmington, OH and John Young (Shirley) of Cincinnati, OH; two sisters, Bert Settles (Chalmers) of Marathon, OH and Rosa Branscum of Cincinnati, OH; and several nieces and nephews and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the Funeral hour on Wednesday, July 31, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the New Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.