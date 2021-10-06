









Donnie Ruben Huddleston, age 68, of Letha Petrey Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Heritage in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on November 7, 1952 in Jellico, Tennessee to Rueben Huddleston and Nellie (Shelley) Huddleston. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rueben Huddleston and Nellie (Shelley) Huddleston; son, Donnie (Don Don) Huddleston; brothers, Samuel Huddleston and Jim Woods; sister, Margie Saxton; brother-in-laws, Archie Jones and Eddie Meadors; and sister-in-laws, Audrey Campbell, Lisa Broyles, and Bertha Canada.

He is survived by his wife, Helen (Campbell) Huddleston of Williamsburg; children, Debra Canada (Robert) of Corbin, Donna Dotson of Williamsburg, and Edward Huddleston (Hope) of Corbin; grandchildren, Anjelica Ridener (Keith) of Corbin, Kenisha Evans (Mitch) of London, Dylan Hall of Cookeville, Tennessee, Coleman Canada of London, and Nicholas Dotson of Williamsburg; great-grandchildren, Kensley Evans and Connor Ridener; brother, Wayne Huddleston (Ada) of Corbin; sisters, Sharon Jones of Ohio, Carolyn Mahan of Indiana, Margaret Campbell (Wayne) of Somerset, and Shirley Morgan (Johnny) of Corbin; special niece, Michelle Harris of Williamsburg; special nephew, Terry Huddleston of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Tuesday, October 5, at the Sanders Creek Church of God with the Rev. Bill Meadors and Rev. Gary Honeycutt officiating. He was laid to rest at the Davis Addition of Highland Park.

