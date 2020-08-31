









Donnie Roscoe Burnett “Roscoe” was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on September 2, 1950, to Herbert and Delphia (Bird) Burnett. He passed away on August 29, 2020 at his home in Williamsburg, Kentucky. He was 69 years of age. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Burnett and a sister, Pauline Prewitt.

Roscoe is survived by a son, Michael Burnett (Shena); two grandsons, Noah and Benjamin Burnett, all of Williamsburg, Kentucky; brothers, George Burnett (Helen) of Liberty Township, Ohio and Lincoln Burnett (Wanda) of Lake Placid, Florida; sisters, Doris Wood of Richland, Ohio, Pat Angel (Don) of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Betty Redden (Lolan) of Williamsburg, Kentucky; and his dog, Sadie. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Roscoe was a father, grandfather, and brother. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from Whitley County High School and Cumberland College. He taught school in Whitley County for 27 years, retiring in 2011. He was a Christian and always spread the Word when he could.

Roscoe loved nature and making things grow. He loved to fish, hunt, and study the plants and animals that occurred in his environment. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was especially proud of his grandsons, Noah and Benjamin.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Wednesday, September 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Doyle Lester officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Youngs Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

