By Teresa Brooks

Donnie Ray Collins, 68 of Elmer Lawson Road Williamsburg, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at home.

He was born October 5, 1948 in Jellico, TN.

He is preceded in death by: daughters, ​Tammy Collins, Teresa Lay; son, Harold Wayne Lay; grandchild, ​Jeanna LaRay Massey; parents, ​Eugene and Wilma Davis Collins; brother, Gary Collins; half brother, ​Mark Collins.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Jean Lay Collins; daughters, Julia Franzus, Sherrie Faye Massey and husband Colin, Patricia Rice and husband Billy; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; stepmother, ​Anna Mae Collins; half brother, Charles Collins; half sister, ​Renae Collins Stewart; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing

Funeral services were held Friday, March 10, in the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Sam Walden and Chaplain Gary Leach officiating.

Burial was in the Lot Cemetery

Military Honors were presented by The American Legion Honor Guard Post 154.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.