Donnie R. Collins, 68, of Elmer Lawson Road Williamsburg, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at his home.
He was born October 05, 1948.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.
By Teresa Brooks
