









Donnie Lee Davis, age 69, of Clairfield, Tennessee passed away peacefully Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born October 26, 1951 in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Donnie was a member of the Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church.

Donnie is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Edna Partin Davis; brothers, Ray Davis, Bobby Wayne Davis, Tommy Davis and Lonnie Davis; and sisters, infant Mildred Davis, Jacqueline Davis Essary and Reba Davis Moore.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 48 years, Barbara Green Davis; son, Russell Davis; daughter, Carrie Davis King and husband Tommy, all of Clairfield; two grandsons whom he loved dearly, Russell Alex Monday and Brycen James Lawson; two special step-granddaughters, Nicole and Sara Crabtree of Jamestown, Tennessee; two step-grandsons, Tyler and Dalton King of White Oak; brothers, Charles (Big boy) Davis of Clairfield, Roy Davis and wife Louise of Crossville, and Larry Davis of Clairfield; sister, Kathleen Davis Baggett and husband Robbie of Gardendale, AL; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Thursday, March 11, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Bays and Rev. Chuck Broyles officiating. Burial was held on Friday, March 12, in the Oddfellow Cemetery (White Oak) Duff, Tennessee

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.