









Donnie “Fuzz” Norman, age 72, of the Lick Fork Community (Pioneer), TN passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Lafollette Medical Center. He was born October 14, 1948 in Elk Valley, TN. Fuzz was very outgoing and always cared about everyone. He enjoyed the mountains and was always willing to help his friends, he never met a stranger. Fuzz is preceded in death by, parents, Woodard and Sybil Baird Norman; brother, James Norman; sisters, Elma Helen Norman and Joann Campbell.

He is survived by sons, Stephen Norman, and Donnie Norman; grandchildren, Mikey Norman and Stevie Norman; brothers, Darrell Norman and wife Mert of Alabama, Rev. Harold “Pete” Norman and wife Bryn, Ronnie Norman and wife Donna of Michigan, Sonny Norman of Jacksboro, and Roger Norman of Michigan; sister, Cynitha Jones and husband Rick of Elk Valley; special family friend, Nancy Kadulski; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held on Friday, October 8, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold “Pete” Norman and Rev. Danny Ray Norman officiating. Burial was Saturday, October 9, in the Lick Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.