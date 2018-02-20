











Donnie “Donk” Ray Osborne, Jr., 45, passed away on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at his home in Corbin.

Born in Harlan, Donnie was the son of the late Cleta Huff Osborne and Donnie Osborne who survives.

He had worked as a corrections officer for Bell County Forestry Camp and was a member of Keck Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, John Neely.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years Tammy Baird Osborne; his children Kaylin, 23, Morgan, 17, Loren, 13, and Ray, 2; father Donnie Osborne and step-mother Wanda; sister Lisa Cowan (Scott) and children Madison and Dylan; mother-in-law and father-in-law William Cecil and Sheila Baird; and brother-in-law William Cecil Baird, Jr.

The funeral was held Saturday, February 17, at Keck Baptist Church. Rev. Ben Pierce and Rev. Jimmy Siler officiating.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

The Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.