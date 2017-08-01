Posted On August 1, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Donna Sue Smallwood, 46, of Newcomb, TN passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the Jellico Community Hospital.

She was born January 23, 1971 in Cincinnati, OH.

Donna is preceded in death by her father, Donnie Ray Smallwood.

She is survived by her companion of twenty-three years: ​Michael Lay of Newcomb; mother, Kathleen Perry Smallwood; sisters, Rosemary Mullins and husband Mark, Michell Pyron and husband Bill, Polla Smallwood, Vivian Smallwood; like a sister, Melissa Lay of Newcomb; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 30, at the Harp Funeral Home of Jellico.

​Burial followed in the Hackler Cemetery in Jellico, TN.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of arrangements.