









Donna Sue Kutch, age 50, of Bardstown, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 peacefully at her home. She was born on July 31, 1969 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Donnie Lawson and Martha Sue (Wilson) Lawson Wilcox.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her infant daughter, Gracie Kutch; her grandparents, Howard and Virginia Wilson and Loyall and Ethel Lawson; aunt, Betty Jo Wilson; and uncles, Doug and Andrew Wilson.

Donna worked as a flight attendant for United Airlines for several years where she gained a love for travel with her husband and family through the years.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Kutch of Bardstown; her mom and dad, Neal and Sue Wilcox of Corbin; sisters, Katie TeNeal Rice (Daniel) and Amanda Bowling (Michael) of Williamsburg; brothers, Bo Wilcox (Carla) of Corbin and Allen Lawson of Jamestown; aunts, Joan Wilcox and Barbara Wynn (Bob) of Corbin; uncle, Mickey Wilson (Mona) of Conway, SC; nephews, George Wilcox, Henry and Jack Bowling, Ryder Rice and Eli Wilcox; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 31, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Martin Cemetery in Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family

