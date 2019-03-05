











Donna Sue Cox Foster, 66, of Cincinnati, OH and formerly of Williamsburg, KY passed away February 21, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Pernia Mae Lovitt Cox, a brother, Ronald Cox, and a sister, Carolyn Cox Bass.

She is survived by her father, William “Smiley” Cox of Williamsburg, KY; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Spring Grove Funeral Home and Crematory in Cincinnati, Ohio was in charge of the arrangements.