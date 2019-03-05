Previous Story
Donna Sue Cox Foster
Posted On 05 Mar 2019
Donna Sue Cox Foster, 66, of Cincinnati, OH and formerly of Williamsburg, KY passed away February 21, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pernia Mae Lovitt Cox, a brother, Ronald Cox, and a sister, Carolyn Cox Bass.
She is survived by her father, William “Smiley” Cox of Williamsburg, KY; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Spring Grove Funeral Home and Crematory in Cincinnati, Ohio was in charge of the arrangements.