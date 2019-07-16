









Donna Sue Anderson, 60, departed this life on Saturday, July 14, 2019 at a friends home.

She was born on July 7, 1959 in Jellico, TN to Delmar Martin and Cora (Lawson) Martin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Cora Martin and brother, Tommy Martin.

She is survived by her sons, Eric Anderson of Williamsburg and Derek White of Knoxville, TN; two grandchildren, Olivia Anderson and Haley Anderson; and sister, Margie Hall (David of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends to morn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, July 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Josh Bowman officiating.

Interment is private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.