











Donna Ruth Malone, 66, of Elms Street, Corbin, departed this life on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the home of a friend.

She was born on January 20, 1953 in Corbin, to the late Earl and Retha (Jones) Snyder.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Malone.

Donna was a retired deputy circuit court clerk who worked for Gary Barton.

She is survived by her two children, David Earl Malone and Mackenzie Diane Malone of Corbin; two grandchildren, Molly and Samuel Malone; sister, Diane Skinner (Terry) of Corbin; nephew and niece, Joe Skinner of Louisville, and Melinda Norvell of Corbin; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to the Central Baptist Church Manger Ministries or the Corbin Backpack program.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.