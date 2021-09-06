









Donna Rainwater, age 59, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at her home. She was born July 31, 1962 in Williamsburg, KY to the late Elmer and Jessie Taylor Hayes.

She is survived by three daughters, Michelle Rainwater of Williamsburg, KY, Theresa Davis of Williamsburg, KY, and Ashley Duncan of Williamsburg, KY; 12 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three sisters, Connie Rainwater of Williamsburg, KY, Annette Hundley of Williamsburg, KY, and Carolyn George of Williamsburg, KY; three brothers, David Hayes of Williamsburg, KY, John Hayes of Williamsburg, KY, and Jimmy Hayes of Hamilton, OH; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service were held on Saturday, September 4, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Harold Long officiating.

