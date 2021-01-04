









Donna Lynn Mays, age 68, of Highway 1809, Barbourville, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital in Barbourville, Kentucky. Donna was born on August 19, 1952 in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Clyde and Ruth (Wilson) Mays.

She is survived by two brothers, Garry Wayne Mays (Kristie) of Williamsburg and Jimmie Harold Mays (JoAnn) of Rockholds; nephew, Scott Mays of Rockholds; special caregivers, Denise McKeehan, Chrystal Hamblin and Nikki Phillips; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 5, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ralph Jones officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.