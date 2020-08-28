









Donna Kaye Andrews, 74, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born in Corbin, Donna was the daughter of the late Keith and Goldie Kathleen Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gayle Cobb.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Andrews; three children, Jim Grigsby, Richie Grigsby, and Angie Thomas; seven grandchildren, Andrew Grigsby, Joshua Grigsby, James Grigsby, Christa Grigsby, David Grigsby Hart, Dakota Grigsby, and Tasha Grigsby; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Earl Johnson (Nancy) and Ronnie Johnson (Janet); sister Kathy Carnes; and by numerous other family members and friends.

Funeral service was held on Friday, August 28, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Johnson officiating.

Burial followed in the Calvary Cemetery.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.