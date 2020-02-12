









Donna Kay Whetsell, 70, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home in Corbin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Whetsell.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Darvin Wells officiating. Burial will take place in the Bingham Cemetery. Visitation is from 6:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, February 12, at the funeral home. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.