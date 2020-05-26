









Donna Kay Kimberlin, 62, of Sukey Hollow Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home.

She was born on August 9, 1957 in Lafollette, Tennessee to the late James O. and Margaret (Henegar) White.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Howard Ray White and her sisters, Lucille Honeycutt and Linda Douglas.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard Joe Kimberlin of Williamsburg; children, Judy K. White and Larry Hicks Jr. of Jellico, Tennessee; two grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Faches and Helen White of Jellico, Tennessee and Julie Bryant of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother, Troy White of Knoxville, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held on Monday, May 25, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

