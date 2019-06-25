









Donna Helen Young, 79, of 5340 East Highway 92, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Center in Lexington surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on March 17, 1940 in Hueysville (Floyd County), Kentucky to the late Grant and Myrtle (Gearheart) Horne.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Young; a son, Kenneth Grant Kahles and sisters, Rosemary Brown, Georgia Brown, Bonnie Jo Matheny and infant sister, Maxine “Bootsie” Horne.

Donna was of the Baptist faith. She was a survivor of many heart aches and battled cancer for over 40 years. She never passed by a baby without giving them a squeeze and a hug. She was a lover of all animals. No one was ever a stranger to Donna and immediately became part of her extended family.

She is survived by her sons, Ricky Young and wife Natalie and Rodney Young of Williamsburg; stepson, Mark Vanover (Dianna) of London; stepdaughter, Eileen Robertson and husband Doc of Winchester; many step grandchildren and great grandchildren who called her “Nan”; sisters Linda Adcox and Connie Prator of Hueysville; brothers, Robert, Ronnie “Jap” and Mack Horne of Hueysville; special cousin, Saundra Dudleston Kilburn; special friends and caregivers, Vicki Manning, Lolita Bryant and Valerie Perkins; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday, June 27, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Carr Cemetery at Yaden.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.