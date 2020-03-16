Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Donna Helen Jackson Blanton

Posted On 16 Mar 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Ms. Donna Helen Jackson Blanton, age 87, wife of the late Howard Blanton of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 morning at her residence.

Due to the ongoing public health risks, the family has requested that all services be private, but they do appreciate your prayers and sincere thoughts during this difficult time. Burial will be in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy, Kentucky. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal