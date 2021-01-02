Donations to Empty Stocking Fund still arriving











The Corbin Rotary Club has announced additional donations for the 2020 Empty Stocking Fund Christmas Party to benefit children in need throughout the tri-county area.

Recent donors and the amounts given include:

• Archie and Karen Marr – $250.

• Pennington Wellness – $250.

• Debbie Watts – $250.

• West Corbin Christian Church – $100.

• John Whitaker – $75.

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be mailed to P.O Box 511, Corbin, Ky 40702.

Through the Empty Stocking Fund each child received a toy, a pair of athletic shoes, socks, candy, and other miscellaneous items.