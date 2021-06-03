Donated flag one of largest in state











Williamsburg Fire & Rescue’s new American flag is big, quite big measuring 20’ x 38’. To put that in perspective, it would cover about one-third of the width of a football endzone, which measures 30’ x 160’.

The fire department’s new flag was presented to it on Memorial Day courtesy of a donation by the Pierce Dant Hamblin VFW Post 3167 in Williamsburg.

The flag will be displayed by the fire department’s ladder truck during special events ranging from veteran’s funeral to special details, which usually occur multiple times each month, noted Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry Todd.

“We are most appreciative to VFW Post 3167 for their donation,” Todd said. “We had been trying to replace our flag and these guys came up with a good plan, and carried it through. We are very, very thankful.”

After the presentation, which took place in front of VFW Post 3167, firefighters and veterans unfurled the new flag on the city’s ladder truck for the first time. It took several veterans and firefighters to hook-up the flag and get it raised.

“We are donating an honor flag in honor of the fallen soldiers, first responders, law enforcement and anyone of notoriety,” said Randy Poling, a first-year trustee for Post 3167. “The reason we are donating it is the one, that they have, is tattered and needs to be retired and has a big old black stain on it.”

Poling noted that the post decided to donate a larger flag to the fire department, which travels to various locations in Kentucky and Tennessee for special details involving the ladder truck.

Poling added that another reason Post 3167 members wanted to donate the flag is because the fire department had never had a new one before for the ladder truck.

It is also a way for Post 3167 to give back to the community.

Poling noted that the flag is big enough to cover a small house and is supposed to be the second or third largest American flag in Kentucky.

The largest flag is 60’ x 80’.

The handmade flag, which costs over $500, was purchased from USA Flags out of Wisconsin.