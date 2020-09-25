Donate blood to save local lives and receive limited-edition Kentucky socks











Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) needs area residents to donate blood and help ensure an adequate blood supply. Patients at the 70+ Kentucky hospitals served by KBC rely on donors to roll up their sleeves and save a neighbor with regular blood donations.

Blood products are often used to help cancer patients, trauma patients, women in childbirth and individuals with chronic illnesses like sickle cell anemia. Blood donors who regularly donate at local blood drives ensure that that blood is on the shelf to help these patients in times of need.

A blood drive is planned for Friday, Oct. 9 from 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. in the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center’s Community Room. The center is located at 650 S. 10th Street, Williamsburg.

Donors at this upcoming Kentucky Blood Center blood drive will receive KBC limited-edition #SaveANeighbor Kentucky socks.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-olds can donate with a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522