









Donald T. Rollins, 87, of Corbin, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Born in Rockholds, Kentucky, Don was the son of the late Earl and Blanche Broyles Rollins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Dailey Rollins, and brothers, Eugene R. and Kenneth Rollins.

Don was a pharmacist and owner of Cottongim Drug. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of Grace on the Hill United Methodist Church, and a former Mason and Shriner.

He is survived by his son Terry Rollins and wife Julia; daughter Melissa Smith and husband Lloyd; grandchildren Jason Rollins, Joseph Rollins, and Matthew Smith; sister Sue Smith and husband Ezra of Cincinnati, Ohio; and by several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 9, at Grace on the Hill United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at the church after 1:00 pm Saturday.

Due to COVID-19, remember to wear a mask and socially distance.

Memorials are suggested to Grace on the Hill United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is handling arrangements and messages may be written at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com