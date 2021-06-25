









Donald Ray Robinson, age 78 of Mt. Vernon KY, passed on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Katherine Bowman Robinson of Orlando, KY.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, June 26 at the Brush Creek Holiness Church in Mt. Vernon, KY with Bro. Lester Carpenter and Bro. Lonnie McGuire officiating. Dowell & Martin Funeral Home of Mt. Vernon was in charge of arrangements. Announcement courtesy of Laurel Funeral Home.